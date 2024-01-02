When is the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline?

Not every team has enjoyed the best start to the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, for example, haven't improved on their form from the last season, instead regressing even further. That could make them become sellers at the trade deadline as they look to cash in on prized assets, with the Raptors already doing so with OG Anunoby by dealing him to the New York Knicks.

On the other hand, contending teams will look to bolster their respective rosters to embark on a deep postseason run, such as the Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics.

But by when do teams have to make pivotal roster decisions? Here's what to know for 2023-24:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

When is the NBA trade deadline?

The 2023-24 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Teams will have until 3 p.m. ET that day to finalize paperwork.

Why is Dec. 15 important for NBA trades?

Dec. 15, 2023, is an important date because it means players who signed deals in the recent free agency period can now be dealt.

That list of 81 players includes Kyrie Irving, Dillon Brooks, D'Angelo Russell and more.

When are NBA contracts fully guaranteed in 2023-24?

All NBA contracts become fully guaranteed on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, which could factor into some teams' decisions.

Who are NBA trade candidates in 2023-24?

These are some top names who could be on the move this year:

G Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls: LaVine, 28, wants out of Chicago and would bring a ball-handling and sharpshooting presence to whichever team needs an offensive spark at the guard spot. DeMar DeRozan could be another name in Chicago.

F Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz: Despite likely costing a lot, Markkanen, 26, is a 7-footer who can score in multiple ways and protect the rim. He fits just about every team in the league and would elevate a contender. Jordan Clarkson is another Utah name to monitor.

F Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors: An elite 3-and-D player, Siakam, 29, is another player who could elevate a contender in his final peak years. The Raptors have already shown they could be willing to finally part ways with key assets.

G Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks: The Murray-Trae Young experiment is failing in Atlanta. A guard-needing team could come calling for the 27-year-old elite defensive and scoring guard.

G D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers could trade the 27-year-old Russell once again to add a better third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.