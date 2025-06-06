NBA

Caitlin Clark, NBA fans react to Pacers stunning Thunder in NBA Finals Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton scored the game winner with 0.3 seconds to go.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Indiana Pacers did it again.

Now known for their late comebacks and never-say-die attitude, the Pacers pulled off yet another incredible play to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

After Shai Gilgeous Alexander failed to score the dagger shot in the closing seconds, the Pacers pushed the ball up in the dying moments.

When Haliburton got the ball, he took it just inside the arc and nailed his pull-up jumper with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

The Thunder had a chance at a last-second inbounds play, but it deflected away from the rim.

Haliburton finished the game with just 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting, but added 10 rebounds, six assists and a block in 39 minutes. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 19 points in a balanced team effort, while Gilgeous-Alexander, the league MVP, anchored the Thunder with 38 points. The next highest-scoring teammate had 17 points.

After Haliburton's shot, the NBA world couldn't help but feel several different emotions. Here are some of the best reactions to Haliburton's iconic shot:

Here are five things to know about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Game 2 in Oklahoma City is set for Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

MORE NBA FINALS COVERAGE

NBA Playoffs 5 hours ago

The 2025 NBA Finals schedule: How to watch Pacers vs. Thunder

NBA 3 hours ago

Thunder's Jalen Williams matches NBA legend Bill Walton for remarkable feat

NBA Playoffs 14 hours ago

How important is home-court advantage in the NBA Finals?

This article tagged under:

NBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us