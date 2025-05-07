Steph Curry ruled out of Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1 with left hamstring strain

The last thing the Warriors need right now is a Steph Curry injury, but that's what they are dealing with early in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Less than four minutes into the second quarter of the Western Conference semifinal opener Tuesday at Target Center, Curry tweaked his left hamstring on a defensive possession. He grabbed the back of his left leg on several occasions.

The Warriors ruled Curry out a few minutes later.

Curry stayed in the game but after Draymond Green hit a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 30-20 lead, the Timberwolves called a timeout and the two-time NBA MVP walked to Golden State's locker room for evaluation.

Curry was playing well at the time of the injury, having made 5 of 9 field-goal attempts for 13 points.

Curry has been playing through a right thumb injury he has been dealing with for the last few months.