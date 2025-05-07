Steph Curry

Steph Curry ruled out of Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1 with left hamstring strain

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The last thing the Warriors need right now is a Steph Curry injury, but that's what they are dealing with early in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Less than four minutes into the second quarter of the Western Conference semifinal opener Tuesday at Target Center, Curry tweaked his left hamstring on a defensive possession. He grabbed the back of his left leg on several occasions.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Warriors ruled Curry out a few minutes later.

Curry stayed in the game but after Draymond Green hit a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 30-20 lead, the Timberwolves called a timeout and the two-time NBA MVP walked to Golden State's locker room for evaluation.

NBA

NBA 1 hour ago

How many NBA teams won a playoff series down 2-0? Cavs need to make rare history

NBA Playoffs 6 hours ago

How Warriors can make NBA playoff history in Game 1 vs. T-Wolves

Curry was playing well at the time of the injury, having made 5 of 9 field-goal attempts for 13 points.

Curry has been playing through a right thumb injury he has been dealing with for the last few months.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us