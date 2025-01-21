How to watch Spurs vs. Pacers in NBA Paris Games 2025

Victor Wembanyama is heading home.

The 7-foot-4 phenom will get to play in his native France when the San Antonio Spurs battle the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Paris Games 2025.

Wembanyama will return to the city where he earned an Olympic silver medal for his home country this past summer. France faced off against Team USA in the gold medal game in August, with the Americans winning 98-87 to secure their fifth straight Olympic gold.

On the other side, the Pacers are red-hot heading to Paris. Tyrese Haliburton — a gold medalist for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics — and Co. have won eight of their nine games in the new year and will now look to spoil Wembanyama's homecoming.

Before the Spurs and Pacers tip-off in Paris, here's everything to know about the international matchups.

When are the NBA Paris Games 2025?

The Spurs and Pacers will face off at Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 25.

It marks the first time the NBA will have two regular season games in Paris in the same season.

What time are the NBA Paris Games 2025?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Here is the schedule for the two games:

Thursday, Jan. 23: Pacers vs. Spurs, 2 p.m. ET

Pacers vs. Spurs, 2 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 25: Spurs vs. Pacers, 12 p.m. ET

Since the first NBA All-Star Game in 1951, the league has seen many different iterations of the annual competition. Here’s a breakdown of the different formats over the years and a look at the new updates to 2025.

NBA Paris Games 2025 TV channel

Thursday's game will air on NBA TV, while Saturday's game will air on ESPN.

NBA Paris Games 2025 live stream

Thursday's game can be streamed on NBA League Pass and on NBA TV online. Saturday's game can be streamed on Watch ESPN.

How many NBA games have been played in Paris?

The Spurs-Pacers contests will mark the fourth and fifth NBA regular season games to be played in Paris. The first regular season game in Paris was held in 2020, and the NBA returned to the city in 2023 and 2024.

Including regular season and preseason games, the matchups will mark the NBA’s 96th and 97th games in Europe and the 14th and 15th games in France.