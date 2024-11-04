Pistons take subway to Nets game amid New York City Marathon traffic

While more than 50,000 participants were running through New York City on Sunday, another group of athletes opted to take the subway.

The Detroit Pistons were in the Big Apple on Sunday for their road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. With the New York City Marathon shutting down streets across the five boroughs, the Pistons had to seek out some alternate transportation to Barclays Center.

Instead of taking a coach bus or Uber, the Pistons decided to take the most New York route to the game: the subway.

NYC Marathon took us on a detour… pic.twitter.com/gjqNZv0j8p — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 3, 2024

Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and other Pistons players hopped on the 3 Train for their 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff against the Nets.

The alternate route didn't get in the Pistons' way on the court, either. The team went on to beat the Nets 106-92 for their second win of the season.

This isn't the first time an NBA team has taken the train to a game in New York City. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers hopped on the subway following a 2017 shootaround prior to their game against the New York Knicks.