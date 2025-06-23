Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers Achilles injury in NBA Finals Game 7

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton appeared to suffer a serious Achilles injury in the first quarter of NBA Finals Game 7.

Indiana ruled it a "right lower leg injury" and said Haliburton would not return to the game. His father, who was also emotional after it transpired, told ABC it was an Achilles injury.

Attempting to drive to the rim on a hesi with just about 5 minutes to go in the period, Haliburton fell to the floor and turned the ball over.

As the Thunder took the ball the other way, Haliburton could be seen pounding the floor as the camera panned to the opposite half of the court.

Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury in Game 7. pic.twitter.com/AZ1uk65dFg — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2025

As Indiana called timeout after Oklahoma City's bucket, Haliburton was visibly in tears and frustrated, needing to be helped off the court with no weight put on his right leg.

The 25-year-old started the game on a hot note, scoring nine points in five minutes on 3 of 4 3-point shooting.

Haliburton entered the game playing on a calf strain he suffered earlier in the series. However, he didn't sit out any game and kept playing through it.

Reactions from the NBA world came in almost immediately, ranging from Jalen Brunson and De'Aaron Fox to Vince Carter and Grant Williams, among several more.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered Achilles tears earlier in the postseason.

This is a developing story and will be updated...