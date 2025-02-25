NBC adds Noah Eagle as NBA play-by-play voice for next season's coverage

Another piece of the NBA on NBC broadcasting team has been confirmed.

Noah Eagle will serve as a play-by-play voice for NBC Sports' NBA coverage beginning in October 2025, the company announced Tuesday.

Eagle, who won a Sports Emmy last year, is expected to work one or more NBA games per week. He will also maintain his role as NBC's play-by-play announcer for "Big Ten Saturday Night" throughout the 2025 NCAA football season.

"I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the NBA as it returns to NBC and begins a new chapter on Peacock," Eagle said. "This league has been a massive passion of mine for as long as I can remember. Working intimately in the NBA over the last six seasons has only grown that love. I can’t wait to get started with our talented team and be a part of the soundtrack to more iconic moments on the hardwood."

The son of fellow broadcaster Ian Eagle, the younger Eagle has been the voice of numerous major events for NBC since 2023. He called Team USA men's and women's basketball games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, plus Big Ten men's basketball, an NFL wild card game, regular season NFL games, Nickelodeon's telecast of Super Bowl LVIII and the French Open.

Eagle is the fourth confirmed broadcaster to join NBC's NBA coverage for 2025 and beyond, joining Mike Tirico (lead play-by-play), Reggie Miller (lead game analyst) and Jamal Crawford (game analyst).