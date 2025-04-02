NBA

Report: NBA looking into Morant's finger gun motions at Warriors bench

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ja Morant might be in trouble with the NBA ... again.

The league is "looking into" the Memphis Grizzlies star point guard's use of finger gun motions toward the Golden State Warriors' bench in the final seconds of Tuesday's matchup between the rivals, ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon reported Wednesday, citing sources.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Things got chippy with 20 seconds remaining and the Warriors up by five as double-technical fouls were assessed to both Morant and Warriors guard Buddy Hield, who also appeared to make a gun gesture toward Morant. Several other Warriors players stepped in and notified the officials of Morant's gesture.

Charania added that the NBA also will look into Hield's actions, and league officials will talk to involved parties as soon as Wednesday.

Morant was suspended twice for flashing a gun on Instagram live videos in 2023, with the first being an eight-game suspension for having a gun at a Denver nightclub. The second video happened over the summer, when he flashed what appeared to be a gun in a car and had to serve a 25-game suspension.

NBA

NBA 2 hours ago

Timberwolves sale to Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore to go forward: AP source

NBA Apr 1

NBA suspends 5 players for roles in Pistons-Timberwolves altercation

Despite all the extracurriculars, Steph Curry willed his team to a needed 134-125 victory over the Grizzlies to leapfrog them in the Western Conference standings.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us