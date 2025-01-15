NBA reschedules 9 games as result of California wildfires and Atlanta storm

The NBA has finalized some schedule changes as a result of the California wildfires and Atlanta winter storm.

After three games were postponed last week -- two in Los Angeles and one in Atlanta -- the league announced Wednesday that it has rescheduled nine games to accommodate the impacted teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Charlotte Hornets was the first contest to be postponed on Jan. 9, and that game will now be held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 19.

Two days later, the Los Angeles Clippers' home game against the Hornets was postponed. The Clippers will now host the Hornets at the Intuit Dome on March 16.

Across the country on Jan. 11, the Hawks' game against Houston Rockets had to be postponed due to a winter storm. Atlanta and Houston will now meet up on Jan. 28 at State Farm Arena.

With those three games being moved to later in the season, six other changes had to be made for scheduling purposes. Here are those changes:

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers moved from Jan. 21 to Jan. 20.

Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz moved from Jan. 23 to March 19.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers moved from Feb. 11 to Feb. 10.

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Clippers moved from March 16 to Jan. 23.

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers moved from March 18 to March 17.

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz moved from March 19 to Feb. 13.