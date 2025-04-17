NBA play-in history: Has a No. 10 seed ever made it through to the playoffs?

The NBA Play-In Tournament is relatively new, but there's been an obvious trend since its inception in 2021.

Over the past four years, none of the teams that entered as the No. 10 seed have ever won both play-in games to make the postseason.

This year, in the fifth edition of the play-in, the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks will both try to make history by advancing to the playoffs as the No. 10 seed.

Here's a look back at the history of the lowest seeds in the play-in:

Has the No. 10 seed ever made it through the play-in?

No.

All eight No. 10 seeds (East and West) from 2021 to 2024 failed to make it to the playoffs.

What's the best that a No. 10 seed has done in the play-in?

Of the previous eight No. 10 seeds, only two defeated the No. 9 seed to make it to the deciding game.

The Heat and Mavericks added two more wins to that total, so No. 10 seeds are now 4-6 in initial play-in games since 2021.

The first two No. 10 seeds to win the initial play-in game were both in 2023 with the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams lost their next game (by double digits) to miss out on the playoffs.

So, history says the Heat and Mavericks shouldn't even be competitive on Friday. Time will tell.

When is the NBA Play-In Tournament game?

The final two games of the 2025 Play-In Tournament will be held on Friday, April 18, to finalize the playoff field.

Miami Heat (10) at Atlanta Hawks (8), 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Dallas Mavericks (10) at Memphis Grizzlies (8), 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The NBA season includes a play-in tournament to decide the 7th and 8th seeds. Here's how it works.