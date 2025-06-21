What's the 2025 NBA Draft order? Here's an updated list of all 59 picks

There have been some changes to the 2025 NBA Draft order as the two-day event nears.

The most recent deal involving picks in this year's draft was between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans. The Pacers reacquired their 2026 first-rounder from the Pelicans in exchange for the No. 23 selection and the rights to guard Mojave King, who was a 2023 second-round pick.

That Pacers-Pelicans deal followed a blockbuster trade between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic. Orlando paid a steep price to acquire standout guard Desmond Bane from Memphis, sending out four first-round picks -- including No. 16 this year -- and one pick swap along with guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony.

Who has the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Dallas Mavericks are picking first overall thanks to one of the most unlikely draft lottery wins in NBA history. Months after controversially trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas moved up 10 spots in the order to No. 1 despite boasting 1.8% lottery odds.

The Mavs are widely expected to kick off the draft by taking Duke forward Cooper Flagg, the consensus top prospect in this year's class.

What's the 2025 NBA Draft order?

The rest of the top five, in order, includes the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz.

Here's an updated look at the full draft order:

Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors Houston Rockets (from Phoenix through Brooklyn) Portland Trail Blazers Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento) San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta) Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami through LA Clippers) Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando) Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit through New York, OKC and Houston) Washington Wizards (from Memphis) Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee through New York, Detroit, Portland and New Orleans) Miami Heat (from Golden State) Utah Jazz (from Minnesota) Atlanta Hawks (from LA Lakers through New Orleans) New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana) Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers) Orland Magic (from Denver) Brooklyn Nets (from New York) Brooklyn Nets (from Houston) Boston Celtics Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland through Utah) Los Angeles Clippers (from OKC) Minnesota Timberwolves (from Utah) Boston Celtics (from Washington through Detroit and Brooklyn) Charlotte Hornets Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans through San Antonio, Phoenix and Memphis) Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets Detroit Pistons (from Toronto through Dallas and San Antonio) San Antonio Spurs Toronto Raptors (from Portland through Sacramento) Washington Wizards (from Phoenix) Golden State Warriors (from Miami through Brooklyn and Indiana) Sacramento Kings (from Chicago through San Antonio) Utah Jazz (from Dallas) Oklahoma City Thunder (from Atlanta) Chicago Bulls (from Sacramento) Orlando Magic Milwaukee Bucks (from Detroit through Washington) Memphis Grizzlies (from Golden State through Washington and Brooklyn) Cleveland Cavaliers (from Milwaukee) New York Knicks (from Memphis through OKC and Boston) Los Angeles Clippers (from Minnesota through Atlanta and Houston) Phoenix Suns (from Denver through Charlotte and Minnesota) Utah Jazz (from LA Clippers through LA Lakers) Indiana Pacers Los Angeles Lakers Memphis Grizzlies (from Houston) Orlando Magic (from Boston) Cleveland Cavaliers Houston Rockets (from OKC through Atlanta)

What are the 2025 NBA Draft dates?

The NBA draft will take place over two days for the second straight year. The first round, which includes the first 30 picks, is on Wednesday, June 25, followed by Round 2 on Thursday, June 26.

What is the 2025 NBA Draft location?

The Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets in New York, is hosting the entire draft.

Why are there only 59 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft?

There are typically 30 picks per round in the NBA draft, but the New York Knicks were docked their 2025 second-rounder after the league found they had violated tampering rules before signing Jalen Brunson in 2022 free agency.