Tracking every first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

New talent is coming to the NBA.
The 2025 draft is introducing a wide range of players, with Duke prospect Cooper Flagg the most coveted player of this class, going first overall to the Dallas Mavericks.
Flagg was joined by fellow Blue Devil Kon Knueppel in the top five after the Charlotte Hornets took the wing at No. 4 overall. Rutgers also saw two prospects go in the first five, as the San Antonio Spurs took combo guard Dylan Harper at No. 2 while the Utah Jazz picked wing Ace Bailey at No. 5.
In between at No. 3 overall was the Philadelphia 76ers, who added more guard depth alongside Tyrese Maxey with Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe.
The hometown Brooklyn Nets have hoarded first-round picks this year as they look to get back into the playoff mix with a proper core. One of those picks is in the lotter at No. 8, while the rest come toward the back half.
Here's a running list of picks as they are made at the Barclays Center in New York:
2025 NBA Draft first-round pick tracker
1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers
3. Philadelphia 76ers: V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor
4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke
5. Utah Jazz: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
6. Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson, G, Texas
7. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma
8. Brooklyn Nets: Egor Demin, F, BYU
9. Toronto Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina
10. Phoenix Suns: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke
11. Memphis Grizzlies (via Portland): Cedric Coward, G/F, Washington State
12. Chicago Bulls: Noa Essengue, F, France
13. Atlanta Hawks
14. San Antonio Spurs
15. Oklahoma City Thunder
16. Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves
18. Washington Wizards
19. Brooklyn Nets
20. Miami Heat
21. Utah Jazz
22. Brooklyn Nets
23. New Orleans Pelicans
24. Oklahoma City Thunder
25. Orlando Magic
26. Brooklyn Nets
27. Brooklyn Nets
28. Boston Celtics
29. Phoenix Suns
30. LA Clippers
This is a developing story; check back later for updates.