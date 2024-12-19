Most memorable Christmas moments in NBA history

Holiday hoops are here.

The NBA has been playing on Christmas Day since 1947, and this year will be no different. The league has once again left five star-studded matchups under the tree for basketball fans, including Timberwolves-Mavericks, Sixers-Celtics and Lakers-Warriors.

Before things tip-off on Christmas Day, let's look back at 10 of the most iconic holiday moments in NBA history.

1961: Wilt Chamberlain's double-double in double OT

Much like the Abominable Snowmonster of the North, Wilt Chamberlain towered over everyone on Christmas.

The legendary center posted a wild statline on the holiday in 1961, scoring 59 points to go along with 36 rebounds. However, his Philadelphia Warriors ultimately lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 136-135 in double overtime.

1984: A King rises

Bernard King set a Christmas record in 1984 that is still standing 40 years later.

The Hall of Famer posted the best scoring performance in NBA Christmas history, tallying 60 points in the Knicks' 120-114 loss to the New Jersey Nets.

1986: Patrick Ewing beats Michael Jordan at the buzzer

Patrick Ewing played the role of the Grinch in Michael Jordan's NBA Christmas debut.

The former college rivals squared off at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day in 1986, and Ewing got the last laugh with a game-winning putback to give his Knicks an 86-85 win over Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

1995: Magic best Rockets in NBA Finals rematch

The NBA put the previous season's Finals teams against one another on Christmas Day for the first time in 1995, pinning the Houston Rockets against the Orlando Magic.

The Magic got a little revenge on the 1994-95 champions, with Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway scoring 22 points apiece to beat Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets 92-90.

2004: Shaq and Kobe reunite on Christmas Day

Shaq was back in the Christmas spotlight in 2004, this time in a highly anticipated showdown against his former running mate in Los Angeles.

O'Neal and the Miami Heat traveled to L.A. for his first game against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers following a blockbuster trade that summer. The stars came to play, with O'Neal and Dwyane Wade posting 20-point double-doubles to give the Heat just enough to defeat Bryant and his 42 points in overtime.

2008: Lakers snap Celtics' winning streak

L.A. played host to another Finals rematch in 2008.

The defending champion Boston Celtics entered the game on an 18-game winning streak, but the Lakers put that to a stop with a 92-83 victory.

2011: Bulls pull off opening day comeback

The Bulls opened the 2011-12 lockout-shortened season with a bang on Christmas Day.

Derrick Rose led the charge as Chicago overcame a late 11-point deficit to stun the Lakers in L.A. The reigning NBA MVP hit the go-ahead basket with 4.8 seconds left, and Luol Deng sealed the win by blocking Kobe Bryant's potential game-winner.

2013: "Jingle Hoops" rings in the season

The NBA debuted an all-time commercial to promote its holiday schedule in 2013.

Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden and Steve Nash lined up across the 3-point line (in short-lived, short-sleeve jerseys) and shot at five different hoops to recreate "Jingle Bells."

The league remixed the commercial for its 2024 Christmas games, using animated version of top stars to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

2016: Cavs come back to beat the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers met in four consecutive Finals from 2015 to 2018, but one of their most memorable matchups in that stretch came on Christmas Day.

Six months after completing an epic 3-1 series comeback for their first NBA championship, the Cavs welcomed the Warriors to town for a Christmas showdown in 2016. They had another comeback in store on the holiday, overcoming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit thanks to Kyrie Irving's go-ahead, turnaround jumper in the final seconds.

2022: Aaron Gordon gifts Suns a poster

Is that Santa and his reindeer in the sky? No, it's Aaron Gordon.

The high-flying forward put an exclamation point on the Denver Nuggets' overtime win over the Phoenix Suns by posterizing Landry Shamet in the final minute of the game.

AARON GORDON DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE



NUGGETS LEAD ON ABC/ESPN 😱#NBAXmas 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/n0jn4qqaiX — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2022

Nikola Jokic was also on his game that night, as the eventual NBA Finals MVP posted a preposterous triple-double with 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists.