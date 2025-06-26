The Dallas Mavericks selected forward Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, a significant moment for a franchise beginning a new chapter following the departure of longtime star Luka Dončić.

Flagg, a 6-foot-9 freshman out of Duke, was widely projected as the top pick after a standout college season that saw him named AP men's college basketball player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The selection gives Dallas its first No. 1 overall pick since 1981 and marks a clear pivot in team-building under general manager Nico Harrison. Following a headline-grabbing trade that sent Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year, the Mavericks are retooling with a focus on defense, youth and long-term development.

As basketball star Cooper Flagg prepares to be the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, his hometown of Newport, Maine shares stories of his early days—and the pride they feel watching him reach the sport’s biggest stage.

Flagg’s two-way ability, basketball IQ and competitive motor have drawn widespread praise from league scouts and executives. He is expected to contribute immediately on both ends of the floor, offering the kind of versatility and effort that aligns with Dallas’ evolving roster philosophy.

The Mavericks won the draft lottery despite just 1.8% odds, securing the top spot and giving them access to one of the most anticipated prospects in recent memory. Flagg is the fourth Duke player to go No. 1 overall since 2010, joining Kyrie Irving (2011), Zion Williamson (2019) and Paolo Banchero (2022).

With free agency looming, the Maine native provides Dallas with a foundational piece to build around. The team is expected to continue shaping its roster in the weeks ahead, but the focus on Wednesday was firmly on a pick that could define the next era of Mavericks basketball.

Flagg is the second No. 1 overall pick in Dallas franchise history. The Mavericks took Mark Aguirre out of DePaul in 1981. Flagg's coach, Jason Kidd, was the second overall pick by the Mavs in 1994.