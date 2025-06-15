Grizzlies trade Desmond Bane to Magic for 2 players, 4 first-round picks: Report

The NBA Finals is still ongoing, but the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic are already looking forward to next season.

Memphis and Orlando executed the first blockbuster trade of the 2025 NBA offseason on Sunday, with Desmond Bane reportedly heading to the Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap.

Orlando is sending to Memphis the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Phoenix's first-round pick in 2026, plus its own unprotected first-round picks in 2028 and 2030. The pick swap is lightly protected in 2029.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the news on Sunday morning.

Bane, who turns 27 later this month, will join an Orlando team that lost in the first round to the Boston Celtics, with a noticeable lack of offense holding the young roster back. He averaged 19.2 points per game for Memphis last season, shooting 41% from 3-point range over his five-year career. The Magic ranked last in 3-point percentage as a team in 2024-25 (31.8%).

While Memphis is giving up the best player in this trade, the haul of four unprotected first-round picks is a ransom. Caldwell-Pope and Anthony have been consistent veteran guards throughout their careers, too. KCP won championships with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020) and Denver Nuggets (2023), while Anthony has been with Orlando since being drafted in 2020.

The Magic will use Bane to form a strong trio with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, especially in an Eastern Conference that will be up for grabs next season. Bane has four years and $163.2 million left on the max extension he signed with Memphis in 2023.