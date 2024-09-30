Los Angeles Lakers

Like father, like son: First look at LeBron and Bronny James in Lakers uniforms

The first father-son teammate duo in NBA history posed for photos Monday at Media Day.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The newest James family portrait is now available.

LeBron James and Bronny James were seen together in their Los Angeles Lakers uniforms on Monday for the first time as they posed for pictures at Media Day. LeBron, of course, wore his yellow No. 23 jersey while his son debuted his No. 9 with "James Jr." across the back.

The two are set to become the first father-son duo to play in the league at the same time, and they'll do so as teammates.

The Lakers selected the 19-year-old Bronny James out of USC with the 55th overall pick in second round of the 2024 NBA Draft in June. That united him on an NBA roster with his 39-year-old father, who is the league's all-time leading scorer.

LeBron and Bronny could make their on-court debut as NBA teammates in the Lakers' preseason opener on Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The Lakers open the regular season at home against Minnesota on Oct. 22.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Lakers
