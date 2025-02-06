Breaking News

Warriors acquire Heat's Jimmy Butler in multi-team trade, report says

By Angelina Martin

The Warriors appear to have made their big splash.

Golden State is finalizing a blockbuster trade to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat and is parting with Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schröder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and a protected first-round draft pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, shortly before the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Per Charania, Waters and Miami's Josh Richardson are headed to the Detroit Pistons as part of a multi-team deal, and Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report and The Stein Line reported, citing sources, that Schröder will go to the Jazz.

Additionally, Charania reported that Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million contract extension with Golden State.

Anderson originally was going to the Toronto Raptors in the deal, per Charania, but he reported later on Wednesday that Anderson now will remain with the Heat.

NBA insider Zach Lowe reported, citing sources, that the Heat will receive Golden State's 2025 first-round pick, protected for selections 1 through 10, in the deal.

Butler appeared to confirm the deal with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the news broke.

The news ends a nearly two-month-long saga which saw Butler suspended multiple times as he sought a trade out of Miami. The Warriors reportedly shifted their focus to acquiring Butler on Wednesday after falling short in their pursuit of a Kevin Durant reunion.

And despite Butler reportedly telling Golden State recently he would not sign a contract extension if the Warriors were to trade for him, those promises appear to have flown out the window.

Butler is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 25 games with the Heat this season, while shooting 54 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range. The six-time NBA All-Star joins a Warriors team in desperate need of a second scorer alongside Steph Curry, but Golden State is parting with one of its beloved players who appeared to be sliding back into that role.

Wiggins, who helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA Finals, departs having averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 43 games this season.

Schröder, whom the Warriors acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a December trade, never quite caught on with Curry and Co. and averaged 10.6 points in a Golden State uniform. Nor did Anderson, who averaged just 5.2 points in 15 minutes per game with the Warriors. Waters was acquired by the Warriors during a 2024 draft-day trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 5.5 points in 17.2 minutes per game.

Shortly before Charania reported the trade, there were signs it was coming. Warriors coach Steve Kerr held a team meeting before Wednesday's game against the Jazz. Shortly before and after that meeting, some players appeared to say their goodbyes, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on X.

"After Wiggins came off court following his warmup, an assistant coach, security, Steph Curry all dapped him up on his way back to locker room," Youngmisuk also wrote on X. "In the locker room, couple of players walked over to Wiggins to shake hands with him in locker room. Shortly after, locker room closed."

The reported deal appears risky for the Warriors, but they have been hunting fervently for a star in the weeks leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline. And now, it seems, they found it in Butler.

