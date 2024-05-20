In terms of seeding, the Indiana Pacers are the biggest underdog left in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Indiana reached the playoffs as the No. 6 seed out East, but its season really began after the February trade deadline when it struck a deal to land former Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

Siakam, a former NBA champion, has been integral to the Pacers' success since. The 30-year-old forward teamed with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, among other names, and have eliminated the No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 2 New York Knicks.

Both teams dealt with multiple injuries, however, so Indiana's next test is a huge one. To reach the 2024 NBA Finals, the Pacers will have to conquer the top-seeded Boston Celtics, who posted the best regular-season record.

But have the Pacers ever won an NBA championship? Here's everything to know about the franchise's postseason history:

How many NBA championships do the Pacers have?

The Pacers have never won the NBA title. They are one of 10 teams still without a championship, including 2024 Western Conference Finalists Minnesota Timberwolves.

Have the Pacers ever reached the NBA Finals?

Indiana has reached the NBA Finals just once. That came in the 1999-00 season as the No. 1 seed, where it eliminated the Bucks 3-2, Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 and Knicks 4-2 en route to the ultimate stage. But it fell 4-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the finals.

What is the furthest the Pacers have reached in the NBA playoffs?

The Pacers reached the NBA Finals in the 1999-00 campaign but lost to the Lakers in six games. They made the conference finals a total of nine times, including 2024.

When did the Pacers join the NBA?

The Pacers joined the NBA as an expansion team in 1976. The franchise has never relocated and have been in Indiana since.

Prior to joining the NBA, the team had won three championships in the American Basketball Association (ABA). Those came in 1969-70, 1971-72 and 1972-73.

Who would the Pacers play in the 2024 NBA Finals?

Should the Pacers eliminate Boston, they'd then move onto the finals where they would play either the No. 3 Timberwolves or No. 5 Dallas Mavericks.

If Indiana were to play Minnesota, the Timberwolves would likely be favored due to their superior defense and star quality. If the opponent is Dallas, though, the Pacers would have a stronger chance due to both teams having similar pros and cons.