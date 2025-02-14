NBA

How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend: Tournament, slam dunk contest and more

The main event on Sunday will be revamped and contested by four teams.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBA All-Star Weekend is here.

The festivities will include the usual events, such as the slam dunk contest, 3-point competition and Rising Stars, among others.

There will feature a revamped version of the All-Star game on Sunday. Instead of two captains drafting a team or East vs. West, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley drafted three different teams.

Those teams, along with the Rising Stars winner, will compete in a four-team mini tournament to see which group triumphs.

Here's everything to know to watch the events:

When is NBA All-Star Weekend?

The festivities will begin Friday, Feb. 14, and run through Sunday, Feb. 16.

Where is NBA All-Star Weekend?

Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, is the host venue.

Where to watch, stream NBA All-Star Weekend events

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of where to watch the key events:

Friday, Feb. 14

  • All-Star Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Rising Stars Games 1-3: 9:15 p.m. ET-10:35 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 15

  • HBCU Classic: 5 p.m. ET (NBATV)
  • Skills challenge: 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
  • Dunk contest: After skills challenge (TNT)
  • 3-point contest: After dunk contest (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 16

  • All-Star tournament games 1-3: 8:20 p.m. ET-10 p.m. ET (TNT)

NBA skills challenge participants 2025

These four teams will square off to start Saturday:

  • Team Cavs: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
  • Team Rooks: Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)
  • Team Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul
  • Team Warriors: Draymond Green, Moses Moody

NBA dunk contest participants 2025

These four athletes will look to put on a show, with Mac McClung returning as the two-time defending champ:

  • Mac McClung, Orlando Magic G League
  • Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls
  • Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
  • Andre Jackson Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

NBA 3-point contest participants 2025

These eight shooters will look to light up the court, including two-time defending champ Damian Lillard:

Who are the 2025 NBA All Stars?

Here's how Team Shaq, Kenny and Chuck drafted their squads for the revamped tournament:

Team Shaq

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (replacing Anthony Davis)
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
  • Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
  • Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
  • James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Team Chuck

  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo)
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
  • Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
  • Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Kenny

  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
  • Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
  • Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
