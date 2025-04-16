Last season, the Larry O'Brien trophy returned to Boston, a city that has won more NBA championships than any other.

It was the 18th title for the Celtics, which is 18 more than many teams in the league.

There are 10 NBA franchises that have never won an NBA championship, and as many as five of them will be competing in the first round of the playoffs that begin Saturday.

Two of those teams -- the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers -- reached their respective conference finals last season. They were each attempting to become the fourth NBA team over the last decade to capture their first NBA championship -- joining the 2022-23 Denver Nuggets, the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors and the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Which teams have never won an NBA championship?

There are 10 active NBA teams that have not yet won an NBA championship: the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

The Pacers, Clippers, Timberwolves and Magic have secured their spot in the 2025 playoffs, and they could be joined by the Grizzlies if they win their play-in game on Friday.

Perhaps you thought the Oklahoma City Thunder would be on this list. The Thunder, who had the best record in the league this season at 68-14, won the NBA championship in 1979 as the Seattle SuperSonics. Since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008, the team has not yet won a title but did reach the NBA Finals in 2012.

As the NBA playoffs near, let's look at each of the title-less teams and see how close each has come to winning that elusive championship:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Brooklyn Nets

Joined NBA: 1976

NBA Finals appearances: 2 (2002, 2003)

The Nets have not won a title since joining the NBA in 1976. But they did win two ABA titles!

Charlotte Hornets

Joined NBA: 1988

NBA Finals appearances: None

Neither the Hornets nor the Bobcats have won a title. In fact, they are one of two teams to have never advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs. Probably why Michael Jordan sold the team.

Indiana Pacers

Joined NBA: 1976

NBA Finals appearances: 1 (2000)

The Pacers, a three-time ABA champion, pushed a Los Angeles Lakers team led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant to six games in the 2000 Finals.

Los Angeles Clippers

Joined NBA: 1970

NBA Finals appearances: None

The Clippers' postseason history is well documented, as is the organization's past dysfunction. There's even a television series about it. But the Clippers enter this season's playoffs having won 18 of their last 21 games. Perhaps this is the year they finally reach their first NBA Finals?

Memphis Grizzlies

Joined NBA: 1995

NBA Finals appearances: None

The Grizzlies have more international relocations than NBA championships, having shifted from Vancouver to Memphis in 2001.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Joined NBA: 1989

NBA Finals appearances: None

The Timberwolves came within three wins of their first NBA Finals appearance last season after Anthony Edwards led the team to the Western Conference Finals.

New Orleans Pelicans

Joined NBA: 2002

NBA Finals appearances: None

The Pelicans, along with the Hornets, are the only teams in the league that have never reached the conference finals. Perhaps one day we'll get the Pelicans-Hornets NBA Finals matchup we deserve.

With Boston looking to end a 50-year franchise drought, Jalen Brunson's health questionable for the Knicks and Luka Dončić making his Lakers playoff debut, here are the biggest storylines to watch entering the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Orlando Magic

Joined NBA: 1989

NBA Finals appearances: 2 (1995, 2009)

The Magic have made it to the Finals twice and lost both. But they will forever be the last team to eliminate Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, so there's that.

Phoenix Suns

Joined NBA: 1968

NBA Finals appearances: 3 (1976, 1993, 2021)

The Suns have been two wins away from winning a title on three occasions, including in 2021 when they held a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. They are the only current team in the league to have reached three NBA Finals without winning a championship.

Utah Jazz

Joined NBA: 1974

NBA Finals appearances: 2 (1997, 1998)

Thanks, Michael Jordan.

Which teams have never been to the NBA Finals?

Five current NBA franchises have still yet to play in the Finals with one team in the midst of a half-century drought.

Los Angeles Clippers – 55 seasons

Minnesota Timberwolves – 36 seasons

Charlotte Hornets – 35 seasons

Memphis Grizzlies – 30 seasons

New Orleans Pelicans – 23 seasons

What teams have the best chance at landing potential No. 1 overall pick, Duke's Cooper Flagg? Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.