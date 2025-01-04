Heat suspend Jimmy Butler, will listen to trade offers for disgruntled star

The Jimmy Butler era in Miami may be nearing a conclusion.

The Heat announced on Friday that they have suspended Butler seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."

The Heat also said they will listen to trade offers for their disgruntled star.

"Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team," the team said in a statement. "Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

Butler hinted that he wanted out of Miami following Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Butler, who scored nine points on six shots in 27 minutes against Indiana, told reporters that he needed to find joy again on the court. But when asked if he could find that joy with Miami, Butler said, "probably not."

Shortly after Butler's postgame comments, ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported, citing sources, that the six-time All-Star had indicated to the Heat that he wanted to be traded. The report added that Butler didn't "plan to furnish the Heat with a list of favored destinations" and was "open to playing anywhere other than Miami."

The Heat host the Utah Jazz on Saturday before hitting the road for a six-game West Coast trip. Butler would be eligible to return from his suspension when Miami hosts the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Jan. 17.

Butler will lose about $336,543 per game during the suspension, or about $2,355,798 in all. He has the right to an appeal, which could lessen the financial hit.

The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.