Grant Hill added to NBC's NBA coverage team as game analyst for next season

Hill is the fifth Basketball Hall of Famer to join NBC for the upcoming NBA season.

By Logan Reardon

NBC's broadcast team for the NBA next season continues to grow.

Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill is the latest addition as a game analyst, NBC Sports announced Tuesday.

This comes one day after Maria Taylor was revealed as the lead studio host for NBA and WNBA coverage.

Hill joins a star-studded lineup on NBC that will feature Michael Jordan (special contributor), Reggie Miller (game analyst), Jamal Crawford (game analyst), Carmelo Anthony (studio analyst), Vince Carter (studio analyst), Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Noah Eagle (play-by-play).

Over his 18-year NBA career, Hill was a seven-time All-Star with five All-NBA selections. He won a gold medal for Team USA at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and currently serves as the managing director for USA Basketball's men's national team.

Since retiring in 2013, Hill has served as a broadcaster Turner Sports and NBA TV, including calling NBA playoff games and March Madness.

The NBA returns to NBC this fall for the 2025-26 season as part of an 11-year agreement. NBC will air key NBA action, including opening night, Veterans Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents' Day, NBA All-Star Weekend and playoff games.

