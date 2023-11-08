Giannis Antetokounmpo's staredown ejection irks NBA spectrum in Bucks-Pistons

Getting ejected for staring down the player you postered is quite harsh.
But that's what happened to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday.
At the nine-minute mark of the third quarter at home versus the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo grabbed a misfired pass under the rim before taking it all the way back for a poster dunk on Isaiah Stewart.
Antetokounmpo did a quick stare down on Stewart as Milwaukee took a 73-60 lead, but was cited for his second technical foul, thus resulting in an ejection.
Crew chief Rodney Mott explained the call in the pool report after the game: "After the dunk Giannis turns to his opponent and taunts him and a taunting technical foul was called, an unsportsmanlike. And he was ejected from the game, per rule, because two unsportsmanlike technical fouls, you are ejected from the game."
Antetokounmpo had recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes up until that point, but his absence saw Detroit claw back and make it a contest.
NBA
But Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis and Co. came up big to pick up a 120-118 win. Lillard led the way with 34 points in 34 minutes.
Still, Antetokounmpo's ejection drew plenty of criticism from the NBA spectrum. Here are some of the reactions:
Antetokounmpo will be back in action Thursday when the Bucks face the Pacers in Indiana.