nba draft

Chicago Bulls select forward Noa Essengue in NBA Draft

By NBC Chicago Staff

08 May 2025, Bavaria, Neu-Ulm: Basketball: Bundesliga, ratiopharm Ulm – Bamberg Baskets, Main Round, Matchday 33, ratiopharm arena. Ulm’s Noa Essengue in action. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls have selected French-born small forward Noa Essengue in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Essengue, ranked among the top small forwards in this year’s class, averaged 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season in 60 games played with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He converted 27.6% of his three-point attempts last season, and also averaged nearly a steal per game.

There had been speculation that the Bulls may select a big man with the 12th pick, butthey left Maryland’s Derik Queen, Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber and Joan Beringer out of France on the board to take Essengue.

The Bulls still have the No. 45 pick in the draft on Thursday, which they acquired in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

nba draft
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us