Bulls, Lakers trade second-round picks ahead of NBA Draft: Report

The deal also sends cash considerations to the Bulls, according to the report

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago Bulls have traded a pick in the second round of the NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers, a new report says.

According to ESPN Insider Shams Charania, the Bulls are sending the No. 45 pick in the draft to the Lakers in exchange for the No. 55 pick and cash considerations.

The Bulls received the No. 45 pick in a 2024 trade with the Sacramento Kings. That deal involved a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan, and also brought cash considerations and Chris Duarte and RaiQuan Gray to the Bulls.

Originally the Bulls would have had the No. 42 pick in the draft, but they sent it to the Kings as part of the three-team deal that also sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento and landed DeAndre Fox with the San Antonio Spurs.

The second round of the draft will get underway at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, and will air on ESPN.

