Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu to have season-ending surgery

The Chicago Bulls will be without guard Ayo Dosunmu for the remainder of the season after it was announced he would undergo surgery.

Dosunmu was experiencing “left shoulder instability,” according to the Bulls, and as a result he will undergo surgery that will end his 2024-25 season.

The team did not say when that surgery would take place.

Dosunmu is in his fourth season with the Bulls, and appeared in 46 games this season, averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 assists per game, both career highs. He also is averaging a career-high 3.5 rebounds per game.

He had missed three straight games before returning Friday against the Toronto Raptors, but the Bulls have instead decided to shut him down for the rest of the season.

As the Bulls prepare to take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, they currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, three games behind the Atlanta Hawks and 2.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers.