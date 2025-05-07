NBA Playoffs

How NBA road teams made playoff history after Warriors' Game 1 win vs. Timberwolves

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors' stunning 99-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Target Center completed a remarkable few days in the NBA.

With Golden State's Western Conference semifinal victory, all four road teams won Game 1 of the Division/Conference Semifinals round for the first time in NBA history.

On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers stole their series opener against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. A day later, the New York Knicks rallied to beat the Boston Celtics in overtime, while the Denver Nuggets stunned the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder in the final seconds.

The Warriors completed the feat Tuesday night.

Making the Warriors' win all the more impressive, they did it for the majority of the contest without Steph Curry, who sustained a left hamstring strain early in the second quarter, exiting the game with 13 points.

The Warriors entered Tuesday's game with one day of rest after beating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Indiana did the unthinkable and somehow won Game 2 in Cleveland earlier on Tuesday night. New York and Denver will have a chance to snatch their respective Game 2s on Wednesday, while Golden State is back in action Thursday night.

Winning Game 2 without Curry might be a tall task, but for now, the Warriors will bask in the glory of taking the series opener.

This article tagged under:

NBA Playoffs
