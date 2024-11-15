NBA

How Knicks' OG Anunoby helped Anne Hathaway cross off bucket list item

The Oscar winner took to Instagram and thanked the Knicks forward for the “bucket-list moment.”

By Eric Mullin

A near-steal in an NBA game was enough to make a Hollywood star’s dream come true.

During Wednesday’s Chicago Bulls versus New York Knicks game, Knicks defensive stalwart OG Anunoby got his hand in the passing lane and deflected the ball out of bounds at Madison Square Garden.

Anunoby’s momentum sent him into the scorer’s table near New York’s bench, though he was able to prevent himself from falling into the seats.

But had Anunoby fallen over the scorer’s table, he would have landed right where actor Anne Hathaway was seated. And it turns out, the near-collision was actually something Hathaway had wanted to experience.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram Thursday and thanked Anunoby for providing her a “bucket-list moment.”

“I almost got crashed into last night,” Hathaway, a Brooklyn native, said in an Instagram reel as she talked over Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' “Empire State Of Mind.”

“I always wanted that to happen,” she added. “Thanks, OG.”

Anunoby, who’s known as a man of few words, hilariously replied in the comments by simply saying, “you’re welcome.”

His reply had over 32,00 likes, including from Hathaway, as of Friday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

NBA
