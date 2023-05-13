NBA Twitter reacts to Dubs' season unceremoniously ending originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season unceremoniously has come to an end.

Golden State saw its chance to repeat as NBA champions dashed in the 122-101 Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors' roller-coaster season has come to an end pic.twitter.com/RkTkV907rC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 13, 2023

Naturally, NBA Twitter reacted in a way that only it can.

THE LAKERS SMOKE THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS TO ADVANCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aCXa4uOyEe — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2023

The Lakers were as many as 8 games under .500 this season (started the year 2-10)



They are the 4th team in the last 50 years to make the Conference Finals after being that far under .500 at any point in the season



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/SvWVnQKvHG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 13, 2023

There will be a new NBA champion. The Los Angeles Lakers have eliminated the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs. The Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/0s7bXTVisI — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 13, 2023

The Lakers will be the 2nd team in Western Conference history to make the Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed (Seattle in 1987). — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 13, 2023

Draymond too happy for me man! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 13, 2023

Laker Nation, we all owe GM Rob Pelinka a huge thank you and high five for making big trades that helped the @Lakers advance to the Western Conference Finals! Rob, thank you thank you and thank you! Job well done! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 13, 2023

You gave it your all 30, left it all on the court. Greatest player in the world 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Xe046GndpD — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) May 13, 2023

the lakers looked SO bad to start this season that lebron literally deleted this tweet in december



now they’re going to the western conference finals



unreal pic.twitter.com/p5aC1DainF — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) May 13, 2023

Two Legends. A lot of battles against each other.



Steph Curry x LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/2NGN7uIUG9 — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 13, 2023

YOUR 2-10 LAKERS ARE GOING TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS pic.twitter.com/R5kwpfcekb — 𝐀𝐥𝐝𝐨 🐦‍⬛ (@Aldov123) May 13, 2023

The Warriors' loss Friday also was momentous in other ways as well as it signaled the first time since Steve Kerr became the head coach that Golden State lost its first non-NBA Finals series and the first time the Warriors failed to win a road game in a playoff series.

The Golden State Warriors have officially lost their first non-Finals playoff series in the Steve Kerr era. 19-1. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 13, 2023

This is the first time in the Steve Kerr era the Warriors have lost a West playoff series. They were 19-0 in previous conference playoff series. This also snaps an NBA record streak of 28 straight playoff series with a road win for the Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 13, 2023

In all, the Warriors seemingly were outplayed from the jump as the Lakers threw haymaker after haymaker and Golden State just couldn't adjust to Los Angeles' repeated attacks.

Only Steph Curry (32 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (16 points) scored in double figures. Moreover, the rest of the Warriors starters -- Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson -- combined for 27 points on 11-of-38 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had five players score in double figures, led by LeBron James' 30 points.

With Golden State's roller-coaster season at an end, Curry, Green, Thompson and the rest of the Warriors will have more time than they'd like to think about how the series against the Lakers transpired.

Warriors fans are hoping the core remains together and will gear up for another championship run next season.