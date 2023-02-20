NBA Twitter explodes as Russell Westbrook plans to sign with Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Russell Westbrook is on the move ... again.
Just two weeks ago, the 34-year-old All-Star guard was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz. Now, Westbrook is making a return to L.A., but this time it'll be down the hall to the Clippers.
While the former NBA MVP engaged in talks with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat, he will reportedly sign with the Clippers after Utah and Westbrook complete a buyout. Westbrook will be reuniting with some of his former teammates: Eric Gordon, Paul George and Robert Covington.
NBA fans immediately took to social media and dropped their thoughts on Westbrook's latest move. Here's what they had to say:
During his time with the Lakers, Westbrook embraced a sixth-man role and averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.
The Clippers are 10-4 over the last month and have climbed up to fourth place in the Western Conference. So, Westbrook could be a key addition to the team, as they look to compete with the best teams in the Western Conference.
The Clippers' next game against the Lakers will be on April 5.