NBA

NBA Signs Deal to Play Preseason Games in Abu Dhabi

The NBA has not played outside of North America since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

By AP

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Arabian Gulf.

The games will be in October 2022. The exact dates and the teams involved have not been announced.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

No preseason games have been played outside of North America since 2019 because of the pandemic, though the league has said for months it was targeting a return to overseas games in 2022.

“Abu Dhabi is a vibrant multicultural hub with a demonstrated track record of hosting world-class sporting events," said NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, who was in Abu Dhabi to sign the league's multiyear agreement with tourism officials there.

Sports

Bret Bielema 1 hour ago

Bret Bielema Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Illinois-Iowa Game

cleveland guardians 2 hours ago

Guardians MLB Team Settles Lawsuit With Roller Derby Club

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBAAbu Dhabi
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us