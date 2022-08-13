NBA Rumors: Warriors to Host Lakers Opening Night, Collect Championship Rings

Report: Warriors to host Lakers opening night, collect rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mark your calendars, Dub Nation.

The 2022-23 NBA season reportedly will begin with a matchup between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18 at Chase Center, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest of the 2021-22 Warriors will be presented with championship rings that night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 13, 2022

Juan Toscano-Anderson, who played the last three years for the Warriors before signing with Los Angeles in June, will be at Chase Center to open the season, albeit in a Lakers uniform. He also will be presented with a ring, the first of his young career.

Golden State also opened last season against Los Angeles, winning 121-114 at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors won three of the four tilts against the Lakers last season.