Report: Dubs believe Domas uses ball as 'weapon' on offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings-Warriors first-round NBA playoff series has become highly contested as the matchup shifts to the Bay for Games 3 and 4.

Kings big man Domantas Sabonis is at the center of it all after being stomped on by Draymond Green, leading to a one-game suspension for the Warriors forward in Game 3. However, Golden State has a bigger gripe with Sabonis than just him grabbing Green’s leg.

“There is some anger within the organization toward the league,” ESPN NBA senior writer Zach Lowe said on the latest episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast. “There’s a sense in the organization that Sabonis is shoving people on offensive rebounds and playing with his elbows out and using the ball as a weapon on offense.”

While the Warriors' organization reportedly has an issue with how Sabonis plays, center Kevon Looney does not. In fact, the 27-year-old welcomes the physicality that some might perceive as dirty from Sabonis.

“I mean, as a big man, that’s what we do,” Looney told reporters Wednesday. “I think that’s pretty normal. The pushing, the shoving, the grabbing, that’s all part of protocol down there. And sometimes they call it, sometimes they don’t.

“So, like I said, I enjoy it, and hopefully, I get the benefit of the doubt next time.”

Loon calls Sabonis’ style of play in this series “normal” for a big man pic.twitter.com/kXTlkP3rgw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2023

ESPN NBA analyst JJ Redick spotlighted the officiating Wednesday on “First Take,” saying the refs' calls played a big role in the Kings having a two-games-to-none advantage.

“[The referees] have allowed too much,” Redick said. “I have no problem with physical play in the playoffs, but if Steph Curry is not allowed to move off the ball, if you’re preventing players from running down the court and you’re allowing that to happen. There’s a play late in Game 2 where Kevon Looney is right underneath the rim, ready for a rebound. [Domantas] Sabonis crashes in, pushes him in the back. They don’t call the foul. That’s a foul.

“The referees have dictated too much in the Kings’ favor in this series. I really believe that, and I don’t know if it’s the home crowd or whatever.”

When Game 3 tips off Thursday night at Chase Center, a microscope will be on the officials and whether or not they will call things differently.