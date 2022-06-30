NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Asks for Trade; Suns a Preferred Destination

The NBA as #ThisLeague struck again on Thursday.

Hours before free agency is set to begin, former Warriors star and current Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that the Suns are among a preferred destination for KD, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that the Heat are also on the list.

But as Wojnarowski notes, with four years left on Durant's contract the Nets likely will trade him to the highest bidder and pay little attention to Durant's desires. However, a reunion with Golden State still remains extremely unlikely, as last week The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that a potential deal was a "non-starter."

This story will be updated...

