Report: Draymond not suspended for stomp, will play Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears Draymond Green won't receive any further punishment for stomping on Domantas Sabonis after the Kings center grabbed his foot.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources, that it doesn't seem likely the NBA will suspend the Warriors forward for the incident in Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round playoff series with the Kings.

He is, however, expected to receive a fine of an undisclosed amount, sources told Charania.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Those around the situation expect a fine for Green, but that he will be available for Game 3 given the ejection, Flagrant Foul 2 and circumstances around the incident with Sabonis, sources said. https://t.co/DwuA2G1hKa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2023

NBA commissioner Adam Silver attended Sacramento's 114-106 win over Golden State on Monday, and saw the fourth-quarter altercation firsthand at Golden 1 Center.

After Kings guard Malik Monk missed a floater with about seven minutes remaining in the game, Sabonis and Green jostled for the rebound, with the former falling to the ground and grabbing the latter's foot and ankle.

Green shook his foot loose and forcefully stomped on Sabonis' chest, causing the 26-year-old center to writhe in pain. Green was ejected soon thereafter on a Flagrant 2 foul, and Sabonis was given a technical, sending NBA Twitter into a frenzy.

Draymond Green was given a Flagrant 2 after stepping on Domas' chest. pic.twitter.com/4V2HOUphYI — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 18, 2023

Sabonis told reporters after the game that there is "no room in the game" for Green's actions, and he had X-rays to determine if there was any additional damage. Thankfully for the Kings and their fans, Sabonis' tests came back negative.

Meanwhile, Green defended his stomp, claiming he was just moving his leg away and that his stepping on Sabonis was an unfortunate byproduct.

As the Warriors continue on their quest to repeat as NBA champions, not even they could have foreseen just how difficult that road might be, especially against an upstart Kings squad. Sacramento leads the best-of-seven series two games to none, in its first playoff action since 2006.