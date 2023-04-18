Kings' Domantas Sabonis Suffered Sternum Contusion in Draymond Green Stomp

Kings: Sabonis sustained sternum contusion after Draymond stomp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Domantas Sabonis was evaluated after the Kings' 114-106 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Monday night at Golden 1 Center and it was determined the big man sustained a sternum contusion the team announced in a statement Tuesday night.

"The Sacramento Kings announced today that center Domantas Sabonis received a medical evaluation that included X-ray imaging on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon," the statement read. "Results showed Sabonis sustained a sternum contusion during the fourth quarter versus the Golden State Warriors on Monday, April 17. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Warriors."

With just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Kings leading 91-87, Green and Kings center Domantas Sabonis got tangled up under the basket. Sabonis appeared to hold on to Green's right leg before the Warriors forward stepped on the big man's chest as he attempted to free himself from Sabonis.

Sabonis underwent X-rays on his chest immediately after the game, which ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported came back negative. Further evaluation on Tuesday revealed a sternum contusion and the Kings officially are listing Sabonis as questionable for Game 3 on Thursday at Chase Center.

Sabonis was on the receiving end of some pretty hard hits throughout the game, but none worse than the stomp from Green. The NBA officially suspended Green for Game 3, stating that his "history of unsportsmanlike acts" played a part in the decision.

If Sabonis is unable to play on Thursday, the Kings will be without a significant piece on the road as they look to take a three-games-to-none lead over Golden State.