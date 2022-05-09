NBA Playoffs: Most Points Scored by a Team

Which NBA teams have scored the most points in the NBA playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs in progress, teams are doing everything they can to bring the championship home.

Some of the most thrilling matchups are the ones that come down to the wire, but other exciting moments include seeing your squad run up the score tremendously for a slam dunk victory.

On Saturday, the No. 3 Golden State Warriors scored a whopping 142 points in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies. The high score placed the Warriors 21st on the list of teams with the most points scored in the NBA playoffs.

Here we take a look at the games with the most points scored by one team in an NBA playoff game:

157: Boston Celtics

On April 28, 1990, the Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 157-128 in the Eastern Conference First Round.

156: Milwaukee Bucks

On March 30, 1970, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 156-120 in the Eastern Division Semifinals.

154: Los Angeles Clippers

On Aug. 25, 2020, the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 in the Western Conference First Round.

153: Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers

On May 11, 1992, the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Phoenix Suns 153-151 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

On May 22, 1985, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 153-109 in the Western Conference Finals.

152: San Antonio Spurs

On April 26, 1983, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets 152-133 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

151: Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks

On May 11, 1992, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 153-151 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

On April 23, 1987, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Seattle Supersonics 151-129 in the Western Conference First Round.

150: Toronto Raptors

On Aug. 23, 2020, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 150-122 in the Eastern Conference First Round.

148: Boston Celtics

On May 27, 1985, the Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 148-114 in the Finals.

147: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers

On June 1, 2021, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 147-140 in the Western Conference First Round.

On April 20, 1985, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 147-130 in the Western Conference First Round.

145: Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, St. Louis Hawks

On April 15, 2019, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 145-123 in the Eastern Conference First Round.

On May 24, 1987, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Boston Celtics 145-119 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

On May 4, 1983, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets 145-105 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

On March 25, 1958, the St. Louis Hawks defeated the Detroit Pistons 145-101 in the Western Division Finals.

Who has scored the most points in a single NBA playoff game?

1. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls - 63

April 20, 1986: Boston Celtics 135, Chicago Bulls 131 (2OT)

2. Elgin Baylor, Los Angeles Lakers - 61

April 14, 1962: Los Angeles Lakers 126, Boston Celtics 121

3. Donovan Mitchell, Denver Nuggets - 57

Aug. 17, 2020: Denver Nuggets 135, Utah Jazz 12