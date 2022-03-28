NBA Playoffs 2022: Chicago Bulls Standings, Schedule, Odds

Bulls’ playoff picture: No. 4 seed with 8 games to go originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The regular NBA season is starting to wrap up, and that means the pressure is on.

The Eastern Conference standings are far from being decided with over a week left to play, but the Bulls’ playoff outlook is promising. Chicago (43-31) is currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference going into this week’s remaining regular-season games.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 16. The Bulls will look to maintain their spot in the top six and avoid having to participate in the Play-In Tournament from April 12-15. All first round matchups will begin either April 16 or 17. The NBA Finals will begin Thursday, June 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bulls’ presence in the playoffs:

Where are the Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings?

The Bulls are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 43-31 record.

Here are the current Eastern Conference standings:

Standings Team W-L GB No. 1 Boston Celtics 47-28 - No. 2 Miami Heat 47-28 - No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks 46-28 0.5 No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers 46-28 0.5 No. 5 Chicago Bulls 43-31 3.5 No. 6 Toronto Raptors 42-32 4.5 No. 7 Cleveland Cavaliers 41-33 5.5 No. 8 Charlotte Hornets 39-36 8.0 No. 9 Brooklyn Nets 39-36 8.0 No. 10 Atlanta Hawks 37-37 9.5

Who would be the Bulls' first-round opponent?

The Bulls' first-round opponent would be the No. 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers as of March 27’s games.

Here are the rest of the first-round Eastern Conference matchups if the regular season ended today:

Matchups Teams Seed 1 vs. Seed 8 Celtics (No. 1) vs. Hornets (No. 8) Seed 4 vs. Seed 5 76ers (No. 4) vs. Bulls (No. 5) Seed 3 vs. Seed 6 Bucks (No. 3) vs. Raptors (No. 6) Seed 2 vs. Seed 7 Heat (No. 2) vs. Cavaliers (No. 7)

What is the Bulls' remaining schedule?

The NBA regular season ends Sunday, April 10. The Play-In Tournament will begin on Tuesday, April 12, and the NBA playoffs will begin Saturday, April 16 with the first-round matchups.

With several games against opponents also in playoff positions, the Bulls are going to have to make this last week count. Chicago’s remaining regular-season schedule consists of:

Bulls vs. Knicks Monday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT Bulls vs. Wizards Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. CT Clippers vs. Bulls Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m. CT Heat vs. Bulls Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. CT Bucks vs. Bulls Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. CT Celtics vs. Bulls Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. CT Hornets vs. Bulls Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. CT Bulls vs. Timberwolves Sunday, April 10 at TBD

What are the Bulls' playoff odds?

The Bulls currently have the sixth-best odds to win the Eastern Conference, according to PointsBet. They have the twelfth-best odds to win the NBA Finals.

Bulls to win the East, +2000

Bulls to win the NBA Finals, +4000

