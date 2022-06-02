2022 nba finals

NBA Finals 2022: Jay-Z, Barry Bonds Among Celebrities at Warriors-Celtics

The stars are out for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

There will be no shortage of celebrities at Chase Center in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday between the Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Among those in attendance will include rapper Jay-Z, Giants legend Barry Bonds and NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton -- father of Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

Here is the list of those celebrities in attendance as provided by the league:

•    Jay-Z, Grammy Award-Winning Rapper and Record Executive 
•    Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants Legend 
•    Gary Payton, NBA Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer 
•    Bill Walton, NBA Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer
    Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers Guard 
•    Ahmad Rashad, Sports Commentator 
•    James Kaprielian, Oakland A's Player
•    No I.D., Record Producer and Executive
•    Phil Hellmuth, Professional Poker Player
•    Neal Schon, Guitarist in Journey (Tonight’s National Anthem Performer) 

Film director Spike Lee, Giants CEO Larry Baer and rapper Mistah FAB were also among those in attendance.

Tip-off begins at 6 p.m. PT.

