NBA Draft 2020: Start Time, 1st Round Draft Order

The 2020 NBA Draft will finally take place on Wednesday night after being delayed by five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there are plenty of questions over how the selection process will play out.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, current owners of the top selection in the draft, have not tipped their hand as to who they will be taking with the pick, and a trade for the top selection has yet to be ruled out in the hours leading up to the selection process.

The Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers round out the rest of the top five.

Guard Anthony Edwards out of Georgia has been one of the names floated as a potential top overall pick in the draft, along with guard LaMelo Ball, center James Wiseman and USC forward Onyeka Okongwu.

The NBA Draft will tip-off at 7 p.m. in Connecticut. The draft will air on ESPN, with both rounds taking place Wednesday night.

Here is the current draft order in the first round of the draft:

1 Minnesota Timberwolves

2 Golden State Warriors

3 Charlotte Hornets

4 Chicago Bulls

5 Cleveland Cavaliers

6 Atlanta Hawks

7 Detroit Pistons

8 New York Knicks

9 Washington Wizards

10 Phoenix Suns

11 San Antonio Spurs

12 Sacramento Kings

13 New Orleans Pelicans

14 Boston Celtics (from MEM)

15 Orlando Magic

16 Houston Rockets (from POR)

17 Minnesota Timberwolves (from BRO via ATL)

18 Dallas Mavericks

19 Brooklyn Nets (from PHI via LAC)

20 Miami Heat

21 Philadelphia 76ers (from OKC va PHI and ORL)

22 Denver Nuggets (from HOU)

23 New York Knicks (from UTA)

24 Milwaukee Bucks (from IND)

25 Oklahoma City Thunder (from DEN)

26 Boston Celtics

27 Utah Jazz (from LAC via NYK)

28 Los Angeles Lakers

29 Toronto Raptors

30 Boston Celtics (from MIL via PHX)