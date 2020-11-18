NBA Draft 2020: Chicago Bulls Enter Wednesday's Draft With 2 Picks, Including 4th Overall

The Chicago Bulls have had quite an offseason in terms of turnover on their coaching staff and in their front office, and those new members of the team will have a chance to really make their mark on Wednesday in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Bulls currently own two picks in Wednesday night’s draft, including the fourth overall selection.

Here is where the Bulls are currently set to pick:

1st Round, 4th Overall Pick

2nd Round, 44th Overall Pick

The Bulls’ second round pick was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in the Jan. 2019 trade that landed Wayne Selden Jr., MarShon Brooks, a 2019 second round pick and a 2020 second round pick in Chicago in exchange for Justin Holiday.

The Bulls originally had the 37th overall pick in the second round, but that pick was sent to the Washington Wizards as part of the sequence of trades that landed Tomas Satoransky in Chicago.

The NBA Draft will commence at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and fans can watch the draft live on ESPN.