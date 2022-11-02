Here's How to Watch the NBA Games on Christmas Day 2022

As the months get colder, NBA basketball continues to heat up.

Christmas Day basketball games have been a staple of the NBA since 1947, when the New York Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers in the first-ever game on Dec. 25. Who can ever forget seeing those Steamrollers in action?

Now, 74 years later, while so much around the sport has changed, basketball has been a constant force in Christmas Day entertainment. This year, superstars like Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will grace the hardwood for regular-season matchups.

But who is playing on Christmas Day? And how can fans watch the games? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch hoops as you open your presents:

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

2022 NBA Christmas Day schedule

12:00 p.m.: 76ers at Knicks (ESPN)

Christmas Day basketball begins at the mecca of the NBA, as the New York Knicks are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. MSG is always one of the best atmospheres in the sport, so expect Knicks fans to be rocking during this matchup.

2:30 p.m.: Lakers at Mavericks (ABC)

It wouldn't be Christmas Day basketball without the Lakers, right? Even after missing the postseason a year ago, the Lakers remain one of the league's biggest draws. Thank LeBron James and the city of Los Angeles for that. For the country's sake, hopefully, the Lakers can keep this one close against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Dallas plans to honor NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki before the Christmas Day tilt.

According to PointsBet, here are the top 10 teams with the best chance of making the NBA Finals for the 2022-23 season as of Monday, Oct. 3.

5:00 p.m.: Bucks at Celtics (ABC)

Two of the Eastern Conference's best square off in a rematch of what was an epic seven-game postseason series this past spring. This contest features some of the game's best players in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and more. It's a treat to get these two teams square off in the marquee timeslot this holiday.

8:00 p.m.: Grizzlies at Warriors (ABC and ESPN)

Another postseason rematch from 2022 takes place here when the Grizzles travel to the Bay Area to take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Ja Morant and the Grizzles begged for this Christmas Day matchup when the schedule came out and they got their wish. Now, it's time to see if the young, rising Grizzlies can knock off the champs.

10:30 p.m.: Suns at Nuggets (ESPN)

The five-game slate is capped off by two of the Western Conference's better teams in Phoenix and Denver. Both teams have championship aspirations this year, even if a handful of other squads have better odds. This matchup should feature high-level basketball to finish off Christmas Day NBA action.