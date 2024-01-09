Nazareth Academy celebrates as Michigan's JJ McCarthy, Tyler Morris win title

J.J. McCarthy is the Michigan Wolverines’ star quarterback. His teammate Tyler Morris is a wide receiver.

Both are former Nazareth Academy Roadrunners and now, they have another title:

National champions.

“Getting to see them fulfill what is a dream for so many young men is awesome,” said one of their former coaches, Casey Moran.

The suburban school was full of pride and excitement Tuesday, after watching the young men win big on a national stage Monday night.

“They work so hard. They wanted it so much. And I don’t think you pick two more deserving individuals,” Moran said.

Nazareth Academy’s head football coach Tim Racki spoke with NBC 5 Reporter Lexi Sutter by phone Tuesday. Still in Houston, the coach attended the game to support his former players.

Racki said he couldn’t be prouder of their work on and off the field.

“The type of young men they are off the field, how caring they are, they are full of humility, they are kind they are humble,” Racki shared.

Racki’s office is filled with memorabilia, photos and newspaper clippings honoring his time coaching Morris and McCarthy.

Being present to watch them take the title, though, Racki said was “surreal.”

“Here I am, growing up a Michigan fan and two of my boys are playing in the national championship title game and winning it,” he said.

Surreal, but not at all surprising, as everyone at Nazareth said they knew both players were destined for greatness.

“They are truly special individuals,” Moran said.