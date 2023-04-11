NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicated Ware was arrested Monday, one week after an incident that occurred at a residence in Mooresville. A spokesperson said Ware is no longer in custody after being released on $3,000 bond.

It was not clear if Ware had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The police report obtained by The Associated Press indicated the incident took place on April 3 just before midnight. There were no weapons involved. Because it is a domestic violence situation, no other details of the incident have been made available.

Ware didn’t participate in weekend events at Bristol Motor Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by the driver's father. Rick Ware Racing released a statement Saturday saying the 27-year-old driver had stepped away to focus on a personal matter.

He was replaced by Matt Crafton in the No. 51 Ford.

Ware currently is 31st in the Cup standings. He has raced in NASCAR's top series since 2017 and his best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.