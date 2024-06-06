NASCAR in Sonoma: Watch info, TV schedule, favorites for Toyota/Save Mart 350

The NASCAR Cup Series is rolling into Wine Country.

Sonoma Raceway, a 12-turn, 1.99-mile track in Northern California, will play host to the second road course race of the 2024 season – and there's an added twist this year. The entire surface was repaved with fresh asphalt over the offseason, which could present unknown obstacles this weekend.

Martin Truex Jr., the defending race winner, looks to pace the field again while a number of other challengers are thirsty to drink wine from Sonoma’s victory chalice on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350:

NASCAR Sonoma entry list

Thirty-eight drivers will race at Sonoma – the 34 full-timers, plus four others.

Australian Supercars stars Will Brown and Cam Waters will both make their Cup debuts – hoping to follow in the footsteps of Shane van Gisbergen, a Superstars champion who won in his first NASCAR start last year. Brown will pilot the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing, while Water is driving the No. 60 for RFK Racing.

Elsewhere, Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort. Then there’s AJ Allmendinger, a two-time road course winner who races part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing.

Here’s the full entry list for Sonoma:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Kubota 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske America's Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Get Bioethanol 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Mobil 1 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing King's Hawaiian 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Zone 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Gold Filters 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Overstock 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Performance Racing School 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing N29 Capital Partners 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Cirkul 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Autotrader 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports RaptorTough.com 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 33 Will Brown Richard Childress Racing Mobile X 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Love's Travel Stops 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Frontline 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Caymus Vineyards 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Save Mart 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Monster Energy 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger/Tylenol 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Pride 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Jacob Construction 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing He Gets Us 60 Cam Waters RFK Racing AUKUS/BuildSubmarines.com 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Wellcare 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list

When is the NASCAR race in Sonoma?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set for Sunday, June 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. All 38 drivers will get an hour of practice on Friday.

Then, the field will compete in two-round qualifying on Saturday. Here’s how it works:

The 38 drivers will be split into two groups (found here).

First round: 15 minutes for each group. Drivers can make unlimited laps.

The five fastest drivers from each group advance to the second round. Starting positions 11 through 38 are set based on speeds from the first round.

Second round: 10 minutes for the 10 drivers who advanced. Drivers can make unlimited laps. The top 10 starting positions are determined based on the best single-lap speeds from the second round.

What is the TV schedule for NASCAR in Sonoma?

Friday, June 7 (FS1 and streaming)

Saturday, June 8 (FS2 and streaming)

Sunday, June 9 (FOX and streaming)

NASCAR Race Day: 3 p.m. ET, FOX, FoxSports.com

Toyota/Save Mart 350: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, FoxSports.com

NASCAR Sonoma past winners, race history

Truex is chasing history this weekend. The 2017 Cup champion is a four-time winner at Sonoma (2013, 2018-19, 2023), one shy of tying Jeff Gordon’s track record.

Aside from Truex, there are just three other past Sonoma winners racing on Sunday. Kyle Busch has won twice (2008, 2015), while Larson (2021) and Suarez (2022) have one victory each.

NASCAR Sonoma favorites, drivers to watch

Sonoma is unlike any other road course on the schedule.

The track is full of hills, elevation changes and vastly different corners. So, while it’s tempting to look at the typical road course winners as the favorites, it’s beneficial to look at this track as a standalone.

Chase Elliott, William Byron and Tyler Reddick have been the three best road races over the past few years, though none of the three have won at Sonoma.

But Elliott still leads all active drivers in Sonoma average finish (12.1 in seven starts), road course average (8.9 in 30 starts) and road course wins (7). Byron has won two of the last three road races (COTA 2024, Watkins Glen 2023), leading 108 of 158 laps in those two events.

Looking at Sonoma specifically, Truex is always a driver to watch. He’s led 264 laps in 17 starts, most of all active drivers. Chris Buescher (7.3), Joey Logano (8.0), Ross Chastain (8.0) and Larson (8.0) join Elliott (5.0) and Truex (10.0) with the best average finishes at Sonoma over the last three years.

What is the weather for NASCAR in Sonoma?

NBC Bay Area is predicting a beautiful weekend in Sonoma. Temperatures could reach 81 degrees on Sunday, with some clouds in the morning before a sunny afternoon and just a 2% chance of rain. Keep up to date with the latest forecast here.