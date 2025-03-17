NASCAR power rankings: New No. 1 after Josh Berry's surprise win in Las Vegas

One of NASCAR's most historic organizations is back on top.

Wood Brothers Racing claimed its 101st victory on Sunday courtesy of driver Josh Berry, who led the final 16 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to earn his first career win.

The 34-year-old Tennessee native is in just his second full-time Cup Series season, as Sunday was just his 53rd career start at NASCAR's top level.

Next up is a trip to South Beach for a battle at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. How does the field stack up after Las Vegas? Here’s our latest NASCAR power rankings:

1. William Byron

Last week: 2

Byron is back on top of the power rankings after his steady fourth-place finish in Vegas. He led 10 laps and scored nine stage points, which increased his lead in the standings to 29 points. That's not an insignificant margin at this early portion of the regular season, but there's obviously a lot of work to be done with 21 races left before the playoffs.

2. Christopher Bell

Last week: 1

The win streak ended at three for Bell. While it might seem harsh to drop him after his first loss in a month, that just shows how consistent Byron has been. Bell finished 12th on Sunday, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Toyotas just lacking that race-winning speed.

3. Kyle Larson

Last week: 3

At times, it seemed like Larson was the driver to beat. He led a race-high 61 laps and won Stage 2. The No. 5 car was unable to carve through the field in the final stage when Larson was put back in traffic. On the bright side, Homestead has always been one of Larson's best tracks -- a win could be coming soon.

4. Tyler Reddick

Last week: 4

The final caution came just the wrong time for Reddick and Denny Hamlin, who were the only two contenders that had already pitted. They were both caught a lap down -- ruining their chances late in the race. Reddick finished 24th after leading 34 laps. The defending winner at Homestead will be excited to head to Florida.

5. Joey Logano

Last week: 5

On the other side, the final caution came at the perfect time for Logano. He was leading until a poor pit stop dropped him from first to 20th. With less than 20 laps to go, Logano only recovered to 15th before the checkered flag flew. Despite leading the most laps of any driver through five weeks, the defending champion has yet to finish inside the top 10.

6. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 7

As aforementioned, Hamlin had some bad luck with his 25th-place finish. But the No. 11 wasn't particularly quick throughout the weekend, either. Hamlin didn't score any stage points or lead any laps, snapping his streak of nine straight Las Vegas races with a lap led.

7. Chase Elliott

Last week: 8

A speeding penalty after scoring eight points in Stage 1 put Elliott at a deficit for the rest of the race. The No. 9 wasn't able to get through traffic efficiently, but a good final pit stop got him to 12th and he moved up in the closing laps to finish 10th. That's three straight top-10s for Elliott, but the race-winning speed isn't there yet.

8. Ryan Blaney

Last week: 6

It was a weekend to forget for Blaney, who wrecked in practice, didn't make a qualifying lap and then wrecked in the race. When he wasn't visiting the infield care center, Blaney actually looked pretty strong on track. He was sixth in Stage 2 before crashing out to finish 35th.

9. Alex Bowman

Last week: 10

The only driver besides Byron with four top-10s this season? That would be his teammate Bowman. He hasn't had the highest of highs, but the No. 48 team is grinding out strong finishes every week. Bowman was seventh at Las Vegas -- the same place as last week at Phoenix, and the same place as last year at Homestead.

10. Josh Berry

Last week: Not ranked

You don't see many 33-year-old Cup rookies, but that's what Berry was last year. He got a late start in his racing career, and his experience is finally paying off. Wood Brothers Racing has now posted consecutive top-fives for the first time since 2021 -- and Berry looks like a legitimate weekly threat in the No. 21 Ford.

First four out: Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch

