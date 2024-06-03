NASCAR Power Rankings: Shocking Gateway finish shakes up the order with new No. 1

The NASCAR season just got weird.

Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney, two perennial title contenders, were poised for a duel over the final 30 laps to decide who would win at Gateway. But when Bell’s engine gave out and Blaney’s fuel tank dried up, Austin Cindric was left victorious in a stunning finish.

AUSTIN CINDRIC WINS AT WWT RACEWAY AS RYAN BLANEY RUNS OUT OF FUEL! 🫨🫨🫨



🎥: NASCAR pic.twitter.com/5JK0n2x0Xv — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 2, 2024

Cindric, 25, won the Daytona 500 as a rookie in 2022 but has struggled throughout most of his 85 starts since then. Now, he’s heading back to the playoffs after scoring the first win of the season for Team Penske.

Up next is the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. How does the field stack up heading into Wine Country? Here’s our latest NASCAR power rankings:

1. Denny Hamlin

Last week: 2

The hottest driver in the series finally reclaims the No. 1 spot. Hamlin finished second at Gateway for his fifth straight top-five run. While he didn’t quite have race-winning speed like Bell, Blaney and Cindric, he was comfortably in that next tier of contenders.

2. Kyle Larson

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Last week: 1

For the first time all season, Larson finished in the top-10 but not in the top-five. The 2021 champ was 10th at Gateway and, for the first time since March, did not score any stage points. Sonoma, Larson’s home track where he won in 2021, could be a bounce-back performance.

3. Brad Keselowski

Last week: 7

The only driver with as many top-fives as Hamlin this season? That would be Keselowski, who finished third on Sunday. After three straight top-fives, he’s now matched his total number of top-fives from last season (seven) in 21 fewer starts. Road courses like Sonoma, though, have been a struggle for Keselowski since joining RFK Racing in 2022 (20.6 average finish in 12 starts).

4. Tyler Reddick

Last week: 5

Reddick’s second straight fourth-place finish is enough to move him into the same spot in the power rankings. The 23XI Racing driver is currently on pace for a career-best season in top-fives, top-10s, average finish and laps led.

5. Chase Elliott

Last week: 4

In the early going, Elliott appeared to have as much speed as anyone outside of Bell. But contact with the wall and odd pit strategy subjected him back to a 13th-place run after scoring eight stage points. Elliott did, however, maintain his streak of finishing inside the top-20 of all 15 races this year – the only driver to do so.

FOUR WIDE on the restart! 😳 pic.twitter.com/qRE60YpznG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 2, 2024

6. William Byron

Last week: 3

Like his teammate Elliott, Byron showed signs of speed in the opening stages before fading to finish 15th. All eyes will be on Byron at Sonoma this week, though. He won the first road course race of the season in dominant fashion (42 of 68 laps led) after a similar performance at Watkins Glen last summer (66 of 90 laps led).

7. Christopher Bell

Last week: 10

Bell was oh-so-close to winning back-to-back races. He was far and away the fastest driver on Sunday, but Blaney held him up before his engine quit working. On the bright side, his slower pace in the final 20 laps only dropped him back to finish seventh. Things could have been much worse if the issue happened sooner.

8. Martin Truex Jr.

Last week: 6

The season has gone off the rails for Truex. He had a flat tire under green, which put him two laps down and took him out of contention. The No. 19 finished 34th, a third straight race outside the top-10. But if there’s any track where Truex can turn things around, it’s Sonoma. He’s a four-time winner in Northern California, including last year when he led nearly half of the race.

9. Ryan Blaney

Last week: First four out

The defending champion can’t catch a break this season. He lost by an inch in Atlanta, crashed out of the last two races and then unexpectedly ran out of fuel when he was poised to win Sunday. Blaney had every right to be upset after this one, considering his crew never told him he was in danger of running out of gas. As he said post-race, this loss will sting for a while.

10. Austin Cindric

Last week: Not ranked

Safe to say nobody saw this coming. In 14 starts this season prior to Sunday, Cindric managed one top-five, one top-10 and 11 finishes of 20th or worse. Then he led 53 laps at Gateway and was in position to finish third before the racing gods smiled upon him. This could legitimately be a career-saving win for Cindric.

First four out: Ty Gibbs, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher