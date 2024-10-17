NASCAR in Las Vegas: Schedule, watch info, picks for South Point 400

And then there were eight.

Four drivers were eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs last week, as the third round is set to get underway Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The stakes have never been higher in Vegas, with a victory by one of the eight title contenders automatically moving them into the Championship 4.

So, who is racing in Las Vegas? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And what drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for 2024 South Point 400:

When is the NASCAR race in Las Vegas?

The South Point 400 is set for Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday. The 37 drivers will be split into two groups (found here) with each group getting 20 minutes of free practice and then competing in two-round qualifying. Here’s how it works:

Each driver will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing.

In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order. The fastest driver overall will start on the pole, the fastest driver in the other group will start second.

Positions 3 through 10 are set on final round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions (4th, 6th, 8th, 10th), Group B filling the odd-numbered positions (3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th).

Positions 11 through 37 are set based on first round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions, Group B filling the odd-numbered positions.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC with Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dillon Welch serving as pit reporters. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 19 (USA Network and streaming)

Sunday, Oct. 20 (NBC and streaming)

Countdown to Green: 2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports app

South Point 400: 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports app

NASCAR Las Vegas entry list, drivers

Thirty-seven drivers will race at Las Vegas – the 34 full-timers, plus three others.

The headliner is seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who will drive the No. 84 for his eighth of nine starts this season. Then there’s Shane van Gisbergen and Cody Ware, who will continue their part-time schedules for Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing, respectively.

Here’s the full entry list for Las Vegas:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Worldwide Express 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Autotrader 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Boot Barn 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Mobil 1 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing King's Hawaiian 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing FICO 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Fanttik 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Yahoo! 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Texas A&M 15 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Parts Plus/Pronto 16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing Wendy's 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Castrol 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Leidos/U.S. Air Force 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports RaptorTough.com 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Love's Travel Stops 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports gener8tor 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Bonanza Cabernet 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Pye-Barker Fire & Safety 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Massey Motor Freight 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Jordan Brand 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Scott Brand 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing Mighty Fire Breaker 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree/Family Dollar 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Tootsies Orchid Lounge 2024 South Point 400 entry list

NASCAR Las Vegas predictions, picks, favorites

One organization has ruled this track in recent years: Hendrick Motorsports.

Since 2021 at Las Vegas (seven races), Hendrick’s four drivers have combined for five wins, 10 top-fives, 15 top-10s and 878 laps led. Larson has three wins over that time, including the last two races. Byron and Bowman have one win each, while Elliott has a best finish of second.

Beyond the Hendrick quartet, many of the other playoff drivers are set up for success at Las Vegas. Logano has a 9.9 average finish in 22 starts, with top-15 finishes in 17 of his last 18 races. There’s also Hamlin, who has led laps in eight straight Vegas races.

Bell and Blaney, despite never winning in Vegas, could challenge for their first victories in Sin City. Bell finished second in this race to Larson last fall and dominated at Kansas (a similar track) a few weeks ago, while Blaney has six top-fives in his last 13 Vegas starts.

Looking beyond the playoff field, Busch, Truex and Chastain stand out. Busch, who grew up in Las Vegas, has 12 top-fives in 26 starts at his home track. Truex, making his final Vegas start before retirement, has a 9.8 average finish in 25 starts. Chastain, meanwhile, won at Kansas last month and has four top-fives in his last five Vegas starts.

NASCAR Las Vegas winners list, race history

Nine of the 37 drivers in the field are past winners at Las Vegas, including five with multiple victories.

Johnson leads all drivers with four Las Vegas wins, followed by Larson, Logano and Keselowski with three apiece. Truex has two wins, and the one-time winners are Busch (2009), Hamlin (2021), Bowman (2022) and Byron (2023).

NASCAR playoff standings entering Las Vegas

The standings are reset for the Round of 8, with each driver getting 4,000 points plus their playoff points earned in the first 32 races – and Larson leads the way. Blaney, Hamlin, Elliott and Logano are below the cut line, but they have three races to either win or put themselves into the top four.

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.

Here’s the playoff standings entering Las Vegas: