NASCAR driver Ryan Newman announced Sunday that he will return to the driver's seat and continue racing once the coronavirus quarantine is lifted, NBC News reports.

The announcement comes two months after Newman was involved in a fiery crash, from which he emerged with relatively minor injuries.

"I'm excited to be healthy and at some point get back in the race car when the world starts turning again," Newman said Sunday on "FOX: NASCAR."

When we go back racing, @RyanJNewman will be back behind the wheel of the No. 6 machine! pic.twitter.com/NVtTSklvnI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2020

