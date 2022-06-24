NASCAR at Nashville Schedule: How to Watch, TV, Odds, Favorites

NASCAR at Nashville schedule: How to watch, odds, favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
After the first and only off weekend of the 2022 season, NASCAR is gearing up for the final 20 races of the year.
To begin the final stretch, the Cup Series will visit Nashville Superspeedway for a 300-lap battle. Kyle Larson will look to defend his crown after winning the first race in the Music City last June.
Will Larson repeat, or will another driver raise the prized guitar? Here’s everything you need to know about the Ally 400 at Nashville:
Nashville entry list
Thirty-six drivers are on the Nashville entry list. Up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, so all 36 entrants will race on Sunday. Here's the full list:
Sports
When is the NASCAR Nashville race?
This race weekend features a practice and qualifying session before the race on Sunday.
Practice for all 36 drivers will take place on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET. For qualifying on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, the drivers will be split into two groups and each driver will make one single lap. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round, where the 10 finalists will run another lap to determine the pole winner.
The Ally 400 begins at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26.
How to watch NASCAR this weekend
Nashville marks the beginning of NBC’s TV coverage for this season, with NBC and USA Network airing the final 20 races of the 2022 NASCAR season.
Practice and qualifying coverage on Friday and Saturday, respectively, will be on USA Network. Sunday’s coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on Peacock. The race will start at 5 p.m. ET, airing on NBC and Peacock.
Coverage before, during and after Sunday’s race can be streamed online here and on the NBC Sports app.
NASCAR standings entering Nashville
Nashville is the 17th of 26 regular season races, as the postseason is looming. Only 16 drivers make the playoffs, and drivers secure a berth by winning a race or scoring the most points among non-winners. Here’s a look at the current playoff standings, where winners are locked in and non-winners are fighting for every point:
- Ross Chastain, 520 points, 2 wins
- Joey Logano, 506 points, 2 wins
- William Byron, 466 points, 2 wins
- Denny Hamlin, 325 points, 2 wins
- Chase Elliott, 536 points, 1 win
- Kyle Busch, 513 points, 1 win
- Kyle Larson, 476 points, 1 win
- Alex Bowman, 460 points, 1 win
- Chase Briscoe, 386 points, 1 win
- Daniel Suarez, 366 points, 1 win
- Austin Cindric, 362 points, 1 win
- Kurt Busch, 355 points, 1 win
- Ryan Blaney, 511 points
- Martin Truex Jr., 481 points
- Christopher Bell, 444 points
- Aric Almirola, 423 points
—
- Kevin Harvick, 416 points
- Tyler Reddick, 381 points
- Austin Dillon, 376 points
- Erik Jones, 368 points
Which active drivers have won at Nashville?
Sunday will be just the second Cup race at Nashville, so there’s only been one past winner: Larson last year.
Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Harvick and Logano all won Xfinity Series races at Nashville, as NASCAR’s second-tier series has run 22 prior races at the track.
NASCAR Nashville betting odds, favorites, predictions
It’s difficult to handicap Nashville because 2021 was the inaugural race at the 1.33-mile oval.
Larson dominated last year, leading 264 of 300 lasts en route to victory. Chastain, Byron, Almirola and Harvick rounded out the top five. Elliott led the second-most laps (13), but he finished 38th after his finish was disqualified for having loose lug nuts.
Here are some of the favorites to win at Nashville, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:
- Kyle Larson, +560
- Kyle Busch, +800
- Ross Chastain, +850
- Chase Elliott, +900
- Denny Hamlin, +1100
- Ryan Blaney, +1100
- Joey Logano, +1200
- William Byron, +1300
- Martin Truex Jr., +1300
- Tyler Reddick, +1600
- Alex Bowman, +1800
- Christopher Bell, +1800
- Kevin Harvick, +2500
- Kurt Busch, +2500
- Daniel Suarez, +3000
- Aric Almirola, +4000
- Brad Keselowski, +9000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.